DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly RestorGenex Corporation, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The Company’s lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) is used in various cancer types, in which tumor oxygen deprivation (hypoxia) is known to diminish the effectiveness of treatments. The Company’s Diffusion’s technology is targeted at overcoming treatment-resistance in solid cancerous tumors by combining its lead product candidate, TSC, with standard-of-care radiation and chemotherapy regimens, thus effecting a better patient survival outcome without the addition of harmful side effects. Its clinical development plan targets TSC at the radiation and chemotherapy sensitization of hypoxic tumor types, with an initial focus on primary brain cancer (glioblastoma or GBM), pancreatic cancer, and brain metastases.