DEEP DOWN, INC. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 10, 2020, Deep Down, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release issued by Deep Down, Inc. dated August 10, 2020



Deep Down, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 deepdown_8k-ex9901.htm PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1 Deep Down Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results Houston,…

About DEEP DOWN, INC. (OTCMKTS:DPDW)

Deep Down, Inc. is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company operates through Deep Down Delaware segment. The Company is a provider of specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deep water and ultra-deep water exploration, development and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations. It also produces custom engineered products that assist it in fulfilling service objectives for specific projects on a contractual basis. The Company designs and manufactures deep water and ultra-deep water, surface and offshore equipment solutions, which are used by independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas across the world. The Company provides engineering and management services, including the design, installation and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems, connection and termination operations, well-commissioning services, as well as construction support and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations support.