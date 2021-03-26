DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On March 25, 2021, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the completion of enrollment and dosing in the Company’s Phase 1 trial of its novel, oxygen enhancing therapeutic, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), utilizing a transcutaneous oxygen monitoring device to evaluate the effects of TSC on peripheral tissue oxygenation. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

About DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly RestorGenex Corporation, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The Company’s lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) is used in various cancer types, in which tumor oxygen deprivation (hypoxia) is known to diminish the effectiveness of treatments. The Company’s Diffusion’s technology is targeted at overcoming treatment-resistance in solid cancerous tumors by combining its lead product candidate, TSC, with standard-of-care radiation and chemotherapy regimens, thus effecting a better patient survival outcome without the addition of harmful side effects. Its clinical development plan targets TSC at the radiation and chemotherapy sensitization of hypoxic tumor types, with an initial focus on primary brain cancer (glioblastoma or GBM), pancreatic cancer, and brain metastases.