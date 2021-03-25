BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Story continues below

BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_236664.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_236664.htm Exhibit 99.1 Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key’s Q4 Revenues Doubled to $1.1M and 2020 Revenues Rose 25% to $2.8M; Enters 2021 with $17M in Cash to Support Global Growth Initiatives; Investor Call Today at 10am ET WALL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. Its solutions identify individuals and verify, or confirm, their identity before granting access to, among other things, corporate resources, subscribed data and services, Web portals, applications, physical locations or assets.