DIFFUSION PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

In connection with the previously announced resignation of John L. Gainer as the Chief Scientific Officer of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”), the Company accepted Dr. Gainer’s resignation by reason of retirement, and Dr. Gainer’s employment relationship with the Company terminated to a separation letter agreement dated March 12, 2020 (the “Separation Agreement”). to the Separation Agreement, Dr. Gainer is entitled to his regular pay and benefits through March 12, 2020, including any accrued benefits and any bonus for the 2019 fiscal year. All outstanding and unvested options held by Dr. Gainer as of the date of the Separation Agreement vested as of March 12, 2020, and all options that are outstanding and vested (including the options that vested as of March 12, 2020) will remain exercisable in accordance with their respective terms until the expiration date stated in the applicable option documents. As part of the Separation Agreement, Dr. Gainer has agreed to release the Company and certain related parties, including the Company’s officers, directors and employees, from all claims and liabilities arising prior to the date of the Separation Agreement under federal and state laws, and has reaffirmed the confidentiality, non-competition, non-solicitation, non-disparagement and certain other customary provisions in his employment agreement. Dr. Gainer will continue to serve on the Company’s board of directors and is entitled to receive yearly compensation for his services as a member of the board of directors.

The Separation Agreement further provides that Dr. Gainer will provide consulting services to the Company to a consulting agreement, by and between the Company and Dr. Gainer, dated as of March 12, 2020 (the “Consulting Agreement”). to the terms of the Consulting Agreement, Dr. Gainer will provide expert advice and services to the Company for a one-year period in connection with the development of trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) as a therapeutic agent for hypoxic conditions. Dr. Gainer will receive a monthly consulting fee equal to $6,000 during the term of the Consulting Agreement.

The foregoing descriptions of the Separation Agreement and the Consulting Agreement are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Separation Agreement and the Consulting Agreement, which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

On March 12, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing Dr. Gainer’s retirement from his position as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

On March 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. A copy of that press release and the attached financial schedules are attached as Exhibit 99.2 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly RestorGenex Corporation, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing standard-of-care treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. The Company’s lead product candidate, transcrocetinate sodium, also known as trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) is used in various cancer types, in which tumor oxygen deprivation (hypoxia) is known to diminish the effectiveness of treatments. The Company’s Diffusion’s technology is targeted at overcoming treatment-resistance in solid cancerous tumors by combining its lead product candidate, TSC, with standard-of-care radiation and chemotherapy regimens, thus effecting a better patient survival outcome without the addition of harmful side effects. Its clinical development plan targets TSC at the radiation and chemotherapy sensitization of hypoxic tumor types, with an initial focus on primary brain cancer (glioblastoma or GBM), pancreatic cancer, and brain metastases.