BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BHTG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01



BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. Exhibit

EX-4.1 2 tm2013126d1_ex4-1.htm EXHIBIT 4.1 Exhibit 4.1 CERTIFICATE OF DESIGNATION OF SERIES F REDEEMABLE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.