IKONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IKNX) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year .

On March 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of IKONICS Corporation (the “Company”) approved and adopted the amendment and restatement of the Company’s Amended and Restated By-Laws, to reflect prior amendments to the Minnesota Business Corporation Act and modernize the By-Laws. The amendments include providing the flexibility, but not the requirement, for the Company to hold “virtual” or “hybrid-virtual” shareholder meetings.

The By-Laws, as amended and restated to incorporate the amendments described above, are filed as Exhibit 3.1 hereto.

About IKONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). Domestic segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film to distributors located in the United States and Canada. IKONICS Imaging segment sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium and related abrasive etching equipment. AMS segment provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry along with products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass and silicon wafers. DTX segment includes products and customers related to inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. Export segment sells primarily the same products as Domestic and the IKONICS Imaging products not related to AMS or DTX.