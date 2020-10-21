Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPWW) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (“Registrant”) issued a news release on October 16, 2020, announcing certain transactions related to its Colorado operations, a copy of which is attached to this current report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Copy of News Release issued by Registrant on October 16, 2020.



About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., formerly Type 1 Media, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company is a real estate and a consumer retail development company. The Company is focused on developing its Diego Pellicer marijuana brand along with both cannabis and non-cannabis products. The Company’s initial focus is to acquire and develop legally compliant real estate locations for the purposes of leasing them to state licensed companies in the cannabis industry. The Company leases real estate to licensed marijuana operators, including but not limited to, providing complete growing space, processing space, recreational and medical retail sales space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers, processors, dispensary and recreational store operators. Additionally, the Company plans to explore ancillary opportunities in the regulated marijuana industry, as well as offering for wholesale distribution branded non-marijuana clothing and accessories.