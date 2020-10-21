CAN-CAL RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:CCRE) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Mr. La Porta was an effective advisor during the formation of the new Board of Directors and part of the team during the negotiation of the Definitive Agreement with Archemetrix Mineral Resources, LLC (“ AMR ”), as disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 1, 2020.



About CAN-CAL RESOURCES LTD. (OTCMKTS:CCRE)

Can-Cal resources Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in seeking the acquisition and exploration of metals mineral properties. The Company owns, leases or has mining interest in two mineral properties in the southwestern United States (California and Arizona): Cerbat, Arizona and Pisgah, California. The Pisgah Project is located in San Bernardino County, approximately 70 kilometers east of the city of Barstow, California, and over 310 kilometers south-southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The Company’s Pisgah property consists of approximately 120 acres located over 10 miles southwest of Ludlow, California, with a hill of volcanic cinders. The Cerbat Group of claims is located in the Hualapai Mining District, approximately 15 miles north from Kingman. The Company’s Cerbat Property includes approximately six patented mining claims in the Cerbat Mountains, Hualapai Mining District, and Mohave County, Arizona.