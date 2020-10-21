Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

(d) Exhibits.

EX-99.1 2 exhibit991noticeofrede.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF THE 6.500% Senior Notes due 2021 of Medley Capital Corporation (CUSIP No. 58503F 403)* Redemption Date: November 20,…To view the full exhibit click

About Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes industries, including banking, finance, insurance and real estate; construction and building; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; beverage and food, and telecommunications. MCC Advisors LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.