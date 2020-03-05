CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers



About CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Story continues below

Cumulus Media Inc. (Cumulus) is a radio broadcasting company. The Company is also a provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves through radio programming, NASH Country Weekly magazine and live events. Its product lines include broadcast advertising, digital advertising, political advertising and non-advertising based license fees. Its broadcast advertising includes the sale of commercial advertising time to local, national and network clients. Its digital advertising includes the sale of advertising and promotional opportunities across its Websites and mobile applications. Its across the nation platform generates content distributable through both broadcast and digital platforms. Its categories of advertisers consist of amusement and recreation; banking and mortgage; furniture and home furnishings; arts and entertainment; food and beverage services; healthcare services; automotive dealers; food and beverage stores, and telecommunications.