DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 10, 2020, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “DelMar”) announced the entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization between the Company, Adgero Acquisition Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of DelMar incorporated in the State of Delaware (“Merger Sub”), and Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Adgero”), to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Adgero, with Adgero surviving the merger and becoming a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of DelMar (the “Merger”). In connection with the Merger, the Company is using the investor presentation attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to describe the proposed Merger.

