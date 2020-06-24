CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 23, 2020, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). A total of 11,151,009 shares of common stock were eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting were as follows:
1. Proposal 1: Election of Directors:
Richard McHugh, Francis E. Felber and Michael L. Swenson were elected directors of the Company. The results of the vote were as follows:
2. Proposal 2: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:
The stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Company’s Audit Committee of Eide Bailly LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The results of the vote were as follows:
3. Proposal 3: Advisory (non-binding) vote on the executive compensation of the Company’s named executive officers:
The stockholders approved the advisory (non-binding) proposal regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:
About CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Story continues below

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the Bank). The Company is engaged in consumer, small commercial and agricultural banking activities, through the Bank. As of September 30, 2015, it had approximately $460 million in deposits. Through all of its branch locations, in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan, the Bank provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services to customers, including online and mobile banking options. It offers a range of loans, such as commercial loans, agricultural loans and residential mortgages. Its Investment portfolio consists of securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. Its primary sources of funds are deposits; amortization, prepayments and maturities of outstanding loans; other short-term investments, and funds provided from operations. As of September 30, 2015, its total gross outstanding loans before net deferred loan costs were approximately $448,100.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR