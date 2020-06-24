SEC Filings CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 23, 2020, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). A total of 11,151,009 shares of common stock were eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting. The matters voted on at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

1. Proposal 1: Election of Directors:

Richard McHugh, Francis E. Felber and Michael L. Swenson were elected directors of the Company. The results of the vote were as follows:

2. Proposal 2: Ratification of the Appointment of the Company’s Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:

The stockholders approved the proposal to ratify the appointment by the Company’s Audit Committee of Eide Bailly LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The results of the vote were as follows:

3. Proposal 3: Advisory (non-binding) vote on the executive compensation of the Company’s named executive officers:

The stockholders approved the advisory (non-binding) proposal regarding the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting. The results of the vote were as follows: