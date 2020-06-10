DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

General

On June 9, 2020, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company” or “DelMar”), Adgero Acquisition Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of DelMar incorporated in the State of Delaware (“Merger Sub”), and Adgero Biopharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Adgero”), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”) to which Merger Sub will merge with and into Adgero, with Adgero surviving the merger and becoming a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of DelMar (the “Merger”). Following the Merger, if approved by the stockholders, DelMar will be renamed “Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.” The Merger is expected to be completed in the third calendar quarter of 2020.

The Merger Agreement

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the Merger (the “Effective Time”),(i) each outstanding share of Adgero common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Adgero Common Stock”) (other than any shares held as treasury stock that will be cancelled) will be converted into shares of DelMar common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “DelMar Common Stock”) based on the exchange ratio described below, (ii) each outstanding warrant to purchase Adgero Common Stock will be converted into a warrant exercisable for that number of shares of DelMar Common Stock equal to the product of (x) the aggregate number of shares of Adgero Common Stock for which such warrant was exercisable and (y) the exchange ratio described below; and (iii) each outstanding Adgero stock option, whether vested or unvested, that has not been exercised will be cancelled for no consideration. The shares of DelMar Common Stock issuable in exchange for Adgero securities and underlying DelMar warrants issued in exchange for Adgero warrants to the Merger Agreement are referred to as the “Merger Consideration.”

As set forth in the Merger Agreement, as of immediately after the Effective Time and excluding the issuances of any shares of DelMar Common Stock related to the financing or fees payable in connection with the Merger and the financing, the former Adgero stockholders will own 49.5% of the total outstanding voting power of the combined company and the stockholders of the Company immediately prior to the Effective Time will own 50.5% of the total outstanding voting power of the combined company (the “Exchange Ratio”). As of the Effective Time, there are expected to be 1,470,092 outstanding warrants to purchase Adgero Common Stock, with an exercise price of $5.00, that will be exchanged for warrants to purchase DelMar Common Stock. The exercise price of the warrants will also be adjusted based on the Exchange Ratio. The exercise price of the warrants to purchase DelMar Common Stock issued is expected to be $3.20. The final Exchange Ratio will be determined immediately prior to the Effective Time to reflect DelMar’s and Adgero’s capitalization as of immediately prior to such time.

At the Effective Time, the Merger Agreement contemplates that the board of directors of the Company will consist of up to seven members, four of whom will be directors designated by the Company, two of whom will be directors nominated by Adgero and approved by DelMar and one of whom will be an independent director mutually agreed to by the companies. Immediately after the Effective Time, Saiid Zarrabian, President and Chief Executive Officer of DelMar, will continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, John Liatos, the interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Adgero, will be Senior Vice President, Business Development of the combined company, Scott Praill, Chief Financial Officer of DelMar, will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the combined company, Dennis Brown, Chief Scientific Officer of DelMar will continue to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the combined company, and Steve Rychnovsky, Vice President, Operations and Product Development of Adgero, will be Vice President, Research and Development of the combined company.

The Merger Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants made by the Company and Adgero, including covenants relating to obtaining the requisite approvals of the stockholders of the Company and Adgero, indemnification of directors and officers, and the Company’s and Adgero’s conduct of their respective businesses between the date of signing the Merger Agreement and the closing of the Merger.

Consummation of the Merger is subject to certain closing conditions, including, among other things, approval of certain matters related to the Merger by the stockholders of the Company and approval of the Merger by the stockholders of Adgero, a financing by the Company in an amount of at least $10 million, the effectiveness of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-4 registering the Merger Consideration (the “Registration Statement”), and the approval for listing of the Merger Consideration on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Merger Agreement requires the Company to convene a stockholders meeting for purposes of obtaining the necessary stockholder approvals required in connection with the Merger.

