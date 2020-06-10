ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

On June 9, 2020, Richard L. Alloway II, Esquire, a Class 2 Director, submitted his resignation, effective immediately, from the Boards of Directors of ACNB Corporation (the “Corporation”) and ACNB Bank (the “Bank”), the Corporation’s wholly-owned subsidiary. Mr. Alloway has served as a member of the Corporation’s and the Bank’s Boards of Directors since 2015.

The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Corporation or the Bank on any matter relating to their operations, policies or practices.



