BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:BBX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 22, 2020, Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen”) issued a press release providing a business update on its reopening activities. BBX Capital Corporation has an approximate 93% ownership interest in Bluegreen.

A copy of the Bluegreen’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing (except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing).

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION (NYSE:BBX)

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX Capital) is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as investments in operating businesses. The Company operates through three business segments: BBX, Renin and Sweet Holdings. The BBX segment consists of the activities associated with managing the commercial loan portfolio, real estate properties of BBX Capital and its subsidiaries, including BBX Partners, BBX Capital Asset Management, LLC (CAM) and Florida Asset Resolution Group, LLC (FAR). The Renin segment consists of the activities of Renin Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Renin). Renin manufactures interior closet doors, wall decor, hardware and fabricated glass products. The Sweet Holdings segment consists of the activities of BBX Capital’s acquired operating businesses in the confection industry. The Sweet Holdings segment companies manufacture chocolate and hard candy products.