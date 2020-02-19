Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

On February 18, 2020, Open Text Corporation (“OpenText” or the “Company”) issued and sold $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.875% senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2028 (the “OTC Notes”); and Open Text Holdings, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of OpenText and a corporation incorporated under the laws of Delaware (“OTHI”), issued and sold $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.125% senior unsecured fixed rate notes due 2030 (the “OTHI Notes” and together with the OTC Notes, the “Notes”).

OpenText intends to use the substantial portion of the net proceeds from the above offerings to refinance $1.55 billion in outstanding debt, including to redeem in full the outstanding $800 million aggregate principal amount of OpenText’s 5.625% notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and to repay the full outstanding $750 million drawn under the fourth amended and restated credit agreement, as amended and restated as of October 31, 2019, under which OpenText and OTHI are both borrowers (the “Revolver”); and OpenText expects to use the balance of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including potential future acquisitions. Amounts repaid under the Revolver with the net proceeds of the offerings may in the future be reborrowed. As previously reported on a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 4, 2020, the Company delivered to the holders of the 2023 Notes a notice of redemption calling for redemption in full of the 2023 Notes on March 5, 2020.

The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes and related guarantees were not offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and were offered or sold to certain persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees were offered in Canada under available prospectus exemptions.

OTC Notes

The OTC Notes were issued to an indenture (the “OTC Indenture”), dated as of February 18, 2020, among the Company, the subsidiary guarantors party thereto (the “OTC Guarantors”), The Bank of New York Mellon, as U.S. trustee, and BNY Trust Company of Canada, as Canadian trustee.

The OTC Notes bear interest at a rate of 3.875% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15, commencing on August 15, 2020. The OTC Notes will mature on February 15, 2028, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The Company may redeem all or a portion of the OTC Notes at any time prior to February 15, 2023 at a redemption price equal to 50% of the principal amount of the OTC Notes plus an applicable premium, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date. The Company may also redeem up to 40% of the aggregate principal amount of the OTC Notes, on one or more occasions, prior to February 15, 2023, using the net proceeds from certain qualified equity offerings at a redemption price of 103.875% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date, subject to compliance with certain conditions. The Company may, on one or more occasions, redeem the OTC Notes, in whole or in part, at any time on and after February 15, 2023 at the applicable redemption prices set forth in the OTC Indenture, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date.

If the Company experiences one of the kinds of change of control triggering events specified in the OTC Indenture, the Company will be required to make an offer to repurchase the OTC Notes at a price equal to 101% of the principal amount of the OTC Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the date of purchase.

The OTC Notes are initially guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by OpenText’s existing wholly-owned subsidiaries that borrow or guarantee OpenText’s obligations under its existing senior credit facilities. The OTC Notes and the guarantees rank equally in right of payment with all of the Company’s and the OTC Guarantors’ existing and future senior unsubordinated debt and will rank senior in right of payment to all of the Company’s and the OTC Guarantors’ future subordinated debt. The OTC Notes and the guarantees will be effectively subordinated to all of the Company’s and the OTC Guarantors’ existing and future secured debt, including the obligations under the senior credit facilities, to the extent of the value of the assets securing such secured debt.