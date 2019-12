SEC Filings DEEP DOWN, INC. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS On December 23, 2019, Deep Down, Inc. issued a press release announcing its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program will expire on December 20, 2020. SECTION 9 – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS. (d) Exhibits:



Deep Down, Inc. is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company operates through Deep Down Delaware segment. The Company is a provider of specialized services to the offshore energy industry to support deep water and ultra-deep water exploration, development and production of oil and gas, and other maritime operations. It also produces custom engineered products that assist it in fulfilling service objectives for specific projects on a contractual basis. The Company designs and manufactures deep water and ultra-deep water, surface and offshore equipment solutions, which are used by independent and foreign national oil and gas companies in offshore areas across the world. The Company provides engineering and management services, including the design, installation and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems, connection and termination operations, well-commissioning services, as well as construction support and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations support.