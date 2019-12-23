CONTURA ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On December 20, 2019, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Contura Energy, Inc. (the “Company”) increased the number of seats on the Board from five to six and appointed Scott D. Vogel to serve as a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board has not yet made any determination regarding Mr. Vogel’s service on Board committees.

Mr. Vogel is the managing member at Vogel Partners LLC, a private investment and advisory firm. He previously served as managing director at Davidson Kempner Capital Management from 2002 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Vogel worked at MFP Investors, investing in special situations and turnaround opportunities for the private investment firm of Michael F. Price, and at Chase Securities in its investment banking group. He has served on numerous boards during his career and is currently a member of the boards of Avaya, Bonanza Creek Energy, Seadrill Ltd., American Addiction Centers and several private companies, and he previously served on the boards of Arch Coal and Key Energy Services. He is a member of the Olin Alumni Board of Washington University and a member of the Advisory Board of Grameen America. Mr. Vogel received a bachelor’s degree from Washington University and a master of business administration degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mr. Vogel will be compensated for his service on the board to the company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy. The Company expects to enter into its standard director and officer indemnification agreement with Mr. Vogel.

There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Vogel and any other persons to which he was named a director of the Company. Mr. Vogel does not have any family relationship with any of the Company’s directors or executive officers or any persons nominated or chosen by the Company to be a director or executive officer, nor does he have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction or proposed transaction required to be reported under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

A copy of the press release announcing Mr. Vogel\’s appointment to the Board is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Press release of Contura Energy, Inc. dated December 23, 2019.



