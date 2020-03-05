DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 5, 2020, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 results, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein solely for purposes of this Item 2.02 disclosure. The information furnished in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes, or otherwise subject to the liabilities, of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

99.1Press Release dated March 5, 2020 issued by DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

About DASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc., designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user. In addition to its product offerings in its core business, it offers FiberLAN Passive Optical local area network (LAN), which provides an alternative to switched copper-based LANs. The customers of its FiberLAN business include hospitality, government, education, manufacturing and business enterprises. Its products span two categories: SLMS Products, and Legacy, Service and Other Products. Its SLMS Products include Broadband Aggregation and Service, Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), Zhone Management System and FiberLAN Passive Optical LAN.