Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 8, 2020, Cytokinetics, Incorporated posted on its website a joint press release with Amgen Inc. regarding the granting by the FDA of fast track designation for omecamtiv mecarbil. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference. The information contained in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor will such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated May 8, 2020.

CYTOKINETICS INC Exhibit

About Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. Its drug candidates, which are in clinical development include tirasemtiv, CK-2127107 and omecamtiv mecarbil. Its tirasemtiv and CK-2127107 are skeletal muscle troponin activators. It is developing tirasemtiv drug candidate for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company is developing CK-2127107 for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ALS. The Omecamtiv mecarbil is a cardiac muscle myosin activator, which is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure.