Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 8, 2020, Amyris, Inc. (the Company) issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of this press release, entitled “Amyris, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results”, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
Exhibit Number Description
99.1 Press release, issued May 8, 2020, entitled “Amyris, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results”
The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.
AMYRIS, INC. Exhibit
About Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. is an integrated industrial biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research and development and sales of fuels and farnesene-derived products. It is applying its industrial synthetic biology platform to engineer, manufacture and sell products into a range of consumer and industrial markets, including cosmetics, flavors and fragrances (F&F), solvents and cleaners, polymers, lubricants, healthcare products and fuels. The Company focuses on a renewable hydrocarbon molecule called farnesene (Biofene). The Company is expanding its range of products across various categories divided into consumer and industrial applications. For consumer applications, the Company is developing and selling personal care products (which include ingredients for cosmetics and F&F), healthcare products and formulated end user products, such as Biossance brand skincare products and Muck Daddy brand hand cleaner product.

