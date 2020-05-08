SEC Filings Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 8, 2020, Amyris, Inc. (the Company) issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of this press release, entitled “Amyris, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results”, is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith:

Exhibit Number Description

99.1 Press release, issued May 8, 2020, entitled “Amyris, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results”

The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.