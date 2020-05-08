GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GCAP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 8, 2020, GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release to report certain operating metrics for the Company’s business for the month ended April 30, 2020. The full text of the press release is attached to this current report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.*

About GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:GCAP)

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment, Futures segment, and Corporate and other. The retail segment provides its retail customers with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange (forex), precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex. The institutional segment provides agency execution services and offers access to markets and self-directed trading in forex, commodities, equities, options and futures through an electronic communications network (ECN), through its GTX platform. The futures segment offers execution and risk management services for exchange-traded futures and futures options on the United States and European futures and options exchanges.