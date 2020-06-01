CYREN LTD. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously disclosed, on April 24, 2020, Cyren Ltd. (the “Company”), received written notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that because the closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice, the Company did not meet the minimum closing bid requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

On June 1, 2020, the Company received written notice from Nasdaq advising that because the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares had been at $1.00 per share or greater for ten consecutive business days, the Company had regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.



About CYREN LTD. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd. (CYREN) is engaged in developing and marketing information security solutions for protecting Web, e-mail and mobile transactions. The Company is a Security-as-a-Service provider of integrated cloud-based security technology solutions that mitigate cyber threats, malware attacks, information leaks, legal liability and productivity loss through the application of cyber intelligence. It delivers security services to a range of customers and original equipment manufacturer, and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions and antivirus solutions, and to service providers, such as Software-as-a-Service vendors, Web hosting providers and Internet service providers. Its technologies include CYREN GlobalView Cloud and Recurrent Pattern Detection. Its offerings include CYREN WebSecurity (CWS), CYREN EmailSecurity, Cyber Intelligence Suite and Embedded Solutions.