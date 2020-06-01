UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
Effective June 1, 2020, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UPC Insurance), through its insurance subsidiaries American Coastal Insurance Company, Family Security Insurance Company, Inc., Interboro Insurance Company, Journey Insurance Company, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, and Blueline Cayman Holdings, renewed its catastrophe reinsurance programs.
Highlights of these agreements are as follows:
Increased core multi-event cascading catastrophe reinsurance limit to $3.257 billion
Purchased stand-alone catastrophe program for Interboro Insurance Company
Purchased stand-alone catastrophe program for Blueline Cayman Holdings
Increased cascading catastrophe reinsurance limit purchased by Journey Insurance Company, UPC Insurance’s AM Best A- rated insurance company, to $31.9 million
Utilization of UPC Re in group per occurrence retention
Increased multi-year catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance limit by $55 million
Effective June 1, 2020, UPC Insurance renewed its quota share agreement with private reinsurers
Catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance spend increased at a slower rate than the growth in premiums in-
force
This Item 8.01 may contain forward-looking statements about our reinsurance program and related attachment point, total coverage and costs. These statements are subject to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management\’s estimates, assumptions and projections. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement includes words such as estimate, expect or words of similar nature. The actual changes to our reinsurance program and related attachment point, total coverage and costs may differ materially from those discussed in this report, depending on our reinsurers\’ capacity to pay claims and related adjustment provisions in our agreements with the private reinsurers.
