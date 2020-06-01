SEC Filings UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Effective June 1, 2020, United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UPC Insurance), through its insurance subsidiaries American Coastal Insurance Company, Family Security Insurance Company, Inc., Interboro Insurance Company, Journey Insurance Company, United Property & Casualty Insurance Company, and Blueline Cayman Holdings, renewed its catastrophe reinsurance programs.

Highlights of these agreements are as follows:

Increased core multi-event cascading catastrophe reinsurance limit to $3.257 billion

Purchased stand-alone catastrophe program for Interboro Insurance Company

Purchased stand-alone catastrophe program for Blueline Cayman Holdings

Increased cascading catastrophe reinsurance limit purchased by Journey Insurance Company, UPC Insurance’s AM Best A- rated insurance company, to $31.9 million

Utilization of UPC Re in group per occurrence retention

Increased multi-year catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance limit by $55 million

Effective June 1, 2020, UPC Insurance renewed its quota share agreement with private reinsurers

Catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance spend increased at a slower rate than the growth in premiums in-

force

