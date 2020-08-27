CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Dr. David U’Prichard, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”), has informed the Board of his intent to take a medical leave of absence from his service on the Board and from all committees thereof. Effective August 26, 2020, Dr. Christopher Henney, Vice Chairman of the Board, will serve as Chairman of the Board during Dr. U’Prichard’s absence.



Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates in the field of cell cycle biology. The Company has generated various families of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle, including nucleoside analogs, cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, polo-like kinase (PLK) inhibitors and Aurora Kinase/vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (AK/VEGFR) inhibitors. Its family of anticancer drugs that act on the cell cycle include sapacitabine, seliciclib and CYC065. Its lead candidate, sapacitabine, is an orally available nucleoside analog. A number of nucleoside drugs, such as gemcitabine and cytarabine, also known as Ara-C, both generic drugs, are in use as conventional chemotherapies. Seliciclib, its lead CDK inhibitor, is an oral inhibitor of CDK2/9 enzymes that are central to the process of cell division and cell cycle control. Its second-generation CDK inhibitor, CYC065, is an inhibitor of CDKs targeting CDK2/9 enzymes with utility in both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.