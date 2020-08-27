GEOVAX LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 25, 2020, the Company appointed Mark J. Newman, Ph,D., age 65, as the Company’s Chief Scientific Officer, on a part-time basis. Dr. Newman’s appointment was announced on August 26, 2020 by issuance of a press release. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Dr. Newman, who previously served the Company as vice president of research and development from 2010 to 2013, joins the Company on a half-time basis. The other portion of his working time will be devoted primarily to his work at NewMark Diagnostics, which he founded in 2016. Prior, he served senior management positions at PaxVax, Pharmexa A/S, Epimmune, Vaxcel, Apollon, and Cambridge Biotech. During his 30-year career he shepherded the development of experimental vaccine and adjuvant products through preclinical research and into Phase 1 & 2 clinical testing. He is widely published in peer review publications and holds 10 U.S. patents. He holds a dual B.Sc/M.Sc. degree in Agriculture and Pre-Veterinary Medicine from the Ohio State University and earned his Ph.D. in Immunology at the John Curtin School for Medical Research, The Australian National University, Canberra.

Dr. Newman and the Company have entered into an employment agreement, a copy of which has been filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The employment agreement provides for Dr. Newman’s engagement on an at-will basis at a base salary of $250,000 on a full-time annualized basis, or $125,000 per year on a 50% prorated basis and 2 weeks of paid vacation per year. Dr. Newman is also eligible for an annual cash bonus and the grant of stock options, as are all Company employees. As a part-time employee, Dr. Newman is not eligible for the Company’s standard employee benefits programs.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed with this Current Report:

Exhibit 10.1 Employment Agreement between the Company and Dr. Mark J. Newman

Exhibit 99.1 Press Release