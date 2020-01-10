COUNTY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 10, 2020, County Bancorp, Inc. issued a press release announcing that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 after the market closes on January 23, 2020, and host an earnings call on January 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. CDT. A copy of the press release issued on January 10, 2020, which includes details regarding the conference call, is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

County Bancorp, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 icbk-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 icbk-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE COUNTY BANCORP,…

About COUNTY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank offering financial services focusing on the needs of agricultural businesses, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending with lending relationships in over 60 Wisconsin counties. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, but is focused on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its service branches in Manitowoc and Stevens Point, and its loan production offices located in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Its subsidiaries include Investors Insurance Services, LLC, County Bancorp Statutory Trust II, County Bancorp Statutory Trust III and County Acquisition LLC.