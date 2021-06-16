TERRA TECH CORP. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On June 16, 2021, Terra Tech Corp. (the “Company”) completed its previously announced disposition of 593,260 shares of common stock (the “Hydrofarm Common Stock”) of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) and warrants (the “Hydrofarm Warrants”) to purchase 296,630 shares of Hydrofarm Common Stock at a current exercise price of $16.86 per share, which represents all of the Hydrofarm Common Stock and Hydrofarm Warrants owned by the Company, for aggregate gross proceeds of $40,757,175 in cash to a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “SPA”) between the Company and two accredited investors (collectively, the “Buyers”), dated as of June 8, 2021. There is no material relationship between the Company or its affiliates and either of the Buyers other than in respect of the transactions contemplated by the SPA.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 15, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing, among other things, that the Company successfully monetized its investment in Hydrofarm. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information provided in this Current Report on Form 8-K may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to the Company’s plans, objectives and expectations for future operations and are based upon management’s current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual future results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” as described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2021 and other reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Terra Tech Corp. Exhibit

Terra Tech Corp. is a cannabis-focused agriculture company. The Company operates through two segments: Hydroponic Produce and Cannabis Products. The Company, through its subsidiary, GrowOp Technology Ltd., is engaged in the design, marketing and sale of hydroponic equipment. It is also a retail seller of locally grown hydroponic produce, herbs, and floral products through its subsidiary, Edible Garden Corp. (Edible Garden). It intends to operate medical marijuana cultivation, production and dispensary facilities in Nevada through its subsidiaries, MediFarm, LLC (MediFarm), MediFarm I, LLC (MediFarm I) and MediFarm II, LLC (MediFarm II). Through its subsidiary, IVXX, Inc. (IVXX), it produces and sells a line of cannabis flowers and cigarettes, among others. The hydroponic produce segment consists of Edible Garden’s business and operations. Its cannabis products segment consists of IVXX’s business, as well as the proposed business operations of MediFarm, MediFarm I and MediFarm II.