CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 19, 2020, the Company also entered into a new employment agreement with Mary G. Berner, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, which, among other things, extended the term of her employment to December 31, 2022. The employment agreement is effective as of January 1, 2020 and supersedes all terms of any previous employment agreements between the Company and Ms. Berner. The agreement has an initial term that expires on December 31, 2022 and contains a provision for automatic extensions of one-year periods thereafter, unless terminated in advance by either party in accordance with the terms of the agreement. to the agreement, Ms. Berner is entitled to receive an annual base salary of $1,450,000, subject to increase from time to time by the Board.

The agreement also provides that Ms. Berner will be eligible for an annual cash bonus based upon achievement of annual performance goals for Ms. Berner and/or the Company, as determined by the Board’s compensation committee each year. The annual cash bonus will be calculated as a percentage of Ms. Berner’s base salary, with a target award opportunity of 50% of Ms. Berner’s base salary and a maximum award opportunity of 150% of Ms. Berner’s base salary. Notwithstanding these target and maximum award opportunities, the Board’s compensation committee may adjust upward the target and maximum award opportunities for Ms. Berner for each year. Ms. Berner is also eligible to participate, at the discretion of the compensation committee of the Board of Directors, in the Company’s equity-based incentive award plans, as may be in effect from time to time.

The agreement further provides that in the event the Company terminates Ms. Berner’s employment without “cause” (including the Company notifying Ms. Berner of the Company’s intent to not renew such agreement) or if Ms. Berner terminates her employment for “good reason” (as these terms are defined in the agreement) during the term of the agreement, Ms. Berner will be entitled to the following: