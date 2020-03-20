SEC Filings PARKER DRILLING COMPANY (NYSE:PKD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 19, 2020, Parker Drilling Company (the “Company”) issued a press release related to the matters herein. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

In connection with its previously announced plan to voluntarily withdraw and delist its common stock from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (which occurred on February 10, 2020, as a result of the Company filing a Form 25 on January 29, 2020) and deregister its common stock under the Exchange Act, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) determined the reverse stock split ratio to be 1-for-50 and the forward stock split ratio to be 50-for-1. These stock split ratios were within the ranges approved by the Company’s stockholders at the special meeting held on January 9, 2020. The Board also determined to abandon all other stock split ratios within the ranges approved by the Company’s stockholders at the special meeting.

The Company filed certificates of amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation with the State of Delaware to effect the reverse stock split, followed immediately by the forward stock split, both effective on March 19, 2020. Copies of the certificates of amendment are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and Exhibit 3.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference herein.

Following the effectiveness of the stock splits, the Company filed a Form 15 with the SEC certifying that it has less than 300 stockholders, which terminated the registration of the Company’s common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act.

The press release announcing the Board’s determination of the stock split ratios and deregistration of the Company’s common stock is filed as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

For more information regarding the Company’s deregistration and delisting transaction, please refer to the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on November 25, 2019.