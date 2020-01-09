CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 9, 2020, Cumulus Media Inc. (the “Company”) announced that John Abbot, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company at the beginning of March after the Company reports its full-year 2019 financial results. The Company is conducting a search for Mr. Abbot’s successor. The Company issued a press release announcing this decision by Mr. Abbot, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.