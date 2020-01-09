CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 – Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On January 9, 2020, Cumulus Media Inc. (the “Company”) announced that John Abbot, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Company at the beginning of March after the Company reports its full-year 2019 financial results. The Company is conducting a search for Mr. Abbot’s successor. The Company issued a press release announcing this decision by Mr. Abbot, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 — Financial Statements and Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Press release dated January 9, 2020
CUMULUS MEDIA INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d816691dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CUMULUS MEDIA Announces CFO Transition ATLANTA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About CUMULUS MEDIA INC. (NASDAQ:CMLS)
Cumulus Media Inc. (Cumulus) is a radio broadcasting company. The Company is also a provider of country music and lifestyle content through its NASH brand, which serves through radio programming, NASH Country Weekly magazine and live events. Its product lines include broadcast advertising, digital advertising, political advertising and non-advertising based license fees. Its broadcast advertising includes the sale of commercial advertising time to local, national and network clients. Its digital advertising includes the sale of advertising and promotional opportunities across its Websites and mobile applications. Its across the nation platform generates content distributable through both broadcast and digital platforms. Its categories of advertisers consist of amusement and recreation; banking and mortgage; furniture and home furnishings; arts and entertainment; food and beverage services; healthcare services; automotive dealers; food and beverage stores, and telecommunications.
An ad to help with our costs