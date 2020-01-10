B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On January 9, 2020, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release announcing its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 6.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”).

The cash dividend equals $0.42968750 per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock with a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on or about January 31, 2020 to holders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2020. The depositary shares trade on NASDAQ under the symbol “RILYP.”

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated January 9, 2020.



B. Riley Financial, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 f8k010920ex99-1_brileyfin.htm PRESS RELEASE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides collaborative financial services and solutions through several subsidiaries, including: B. Riley & Co. LLC, a investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients; Great American Group, LLC, a provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, and commercial lending services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, an Investment Advisor, which includes B. Riley Asset Management, a provider of investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management (formerly MK Capital Advisors), a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and Great American Capital Partners, LLC, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private United States companies.