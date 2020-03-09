CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 6, 2020, CTI BioPharma Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the closing of its previously announced rights offering to its stockholders (the “Rights Offering”). A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.
In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company is filing the item included as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating such item as an exhibit to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-221382), of which the prospectus supplement dated February 14, 2020 relating to the Rights Offering is a part.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
CTI BIOPHARMA CORP Exhibit
EX-1 2 exhibit-51.htm EXHIBIT 5.1 Exhibit Exhibit 5.1March 6,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTI) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of targeted therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers to patients and healthcare providers. The Company is primarily focused on commercializing PIXUVRI in select countries in the European Union, for multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). It is also engaged in evaluating pacritinib for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis. Its earlier stage product candidate, tosedostat, is an oral, once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that has demonstrated responses in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It also evaluates its pipeline candidate paclitaxel poliglumex (Opaxio), which targets solid tumors. It is evaluating Opaxio through cooperative group sponsored trials and investigator-sponsored trials (ISTs), such as the ongoing maintenance therapy trial in patients with ovarian cancer.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR