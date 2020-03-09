SEC Filings CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

CTI BIOPHARMA CORP. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 6, 2020, CTI BioPharma Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the closing of its previously announced rights offering to its stockholders (the “Rights Offering”). A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

In connection with the Rights Offering, the Company is filing the item included as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating such item as an exhibit to the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-221382), of which the prospectus supplement dated February 14, 2020 relating to the Rights Offering is a part.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits