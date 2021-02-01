CSI COMPRESSCO LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 29, 2021, TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA”) entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with Spartan Energy Holdco LLC (“Acquirer”) a wholly owned subsidiary of Spartan Energy Partners LP (“Spartan”), and, solely for the limited purposes set forth therein, Spartan. to the Purchase Agreement, effective on January 29, 2021, TETRA sold the following to Acquirer:

(i) 10,952,478 common units (“Common Units”) representing limited partner interests of CSI Compressco LP (the “Partnership”), which represent approximately 23.1 percent of the outstanding limited partner interests of the Partnership; and

(ii) all of the outstanding membership interests (the “GP Equity”) in CSI Compressco GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership (the “General Partner”).

The General Partner holds all of the incentive distribution rights of the Partnership and a 1.4 percent general partner interest in the Partnership. Collectively, the sale of the limited partner interests in the Partnership and the GP Equity to the Purchase Agreement is referred to herein as the “GP Sale.” As a result of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, Spartan indirectly owns and controls the General Partner and thereby has the ability to appoint all of the members of the board of directors of the General Partner.

Transition Services Agreement

In connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement, on January 29, 2021, TETRA entered into a Transition Services Agreement (the “Transition Services Agreement”) with the Partnership, to which TETRA will provide certain accounting, information technology and back office support services to the Partnership for a period of up to one year following closing.

Third Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement

In connection with the GP Sale, the Partnership and certain of its wholly-owned subsidiaries entered into a Third Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (the “Amendment”) to that certain Loan and Security Agreement, dated as of June 29, 2018, by and among the Partnership, certain of its subsidiaries, Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, issuing bank and swing line lender, and the lenders party thereto (the “Lenders”), to which, among other things, (i) the Lenders consented to the GP Sale and (ii) until the Ratings Hold Date (as defined in the Amendment), the Partnership is required to maintain an additional $5.0 million of liquidity and backstop and cash collateralize all outstanding letters of credit.

The foregoing descriptions of the Transition Services Agreement and the Amendment do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Transition Services Agreement and the Amendment, copies of which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated into this Item 1.01 by reference.

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As a result of the Resignations (as defined herein), effective January 29, 2021, the Partnership will no longer be in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A), which requires that the Audit Committee of the board of directors of the General Partner (the “Board”) be composed of at least three independent directors.

to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(4)(B), the Partnership is entitled to a cure period of one year, or until January 29, 2022, to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A). The General Partner expects to be compliant with the Audit Committee composition requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605(c)(2)(A) by or before the end of the cure period. The Board intends to identify candidates and appoint a new independent director who satisfies the applicable requirements of the NASDAQ Listing Rules to serve on the Board and the Audit Committee prior to the expiration of the cure period.

Item 5.01. Changes in Control of Registrant.

The information set forth in Items 1.01 and 5.02 is incorporated herein by reference.

