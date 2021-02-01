YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement
Item 2.04Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

On December 12, 2020, that certain 8% Credit Note, in the principal amount of $5,000,000 (the “Credit Note”), issued by CLR Roasters, LLC (“CLR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company’), under that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of December 13, 2018, by and between CLR, Siles Family Plantation Group and Carl Grover (“Grover”) became due and matured in accordance with its terms. CLR did not make the payment due upon the maturity date of the Credit Note and is in negotiations with the estate of Mr. Grover regarding a forbearance. to a Security Agreement, dated December 13, 2018, entered into by CLR with Grover, the Credit Note is secured by a first priority lien granted by CLR in itsgreen coffee inventory. In addition, CLR’s subsidiary, Siles Family Plantation Group S.A. executed a separate Guaranty Agreement, datedDecember 13, 2018, and Stephan Wallach and Michelle Wallach, pledged 1,500,000 shares of the Company’s Common Stock held by them to secure the Credit Note.
On December 31, 2020, that certain 18% Senior Secured Promissory Note, dated March 30, 2020, between the Company and Daniel J. Mangless (“Mangless”) in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the “Mangless Note”) became due and maturedin accordance with its terms. The Company do not make the payment due upon the maturity date of the note, has received a verbal forbearance from Mangless through January 31, 2021, and is in negotiations regarding an additional forbearance. to a Pledge and Security Agreement, dated March 20, 2020, entered into by the Company and CLR Roasters, LLC (“CLR”) with Mangless, the Mangless Note is secured by a first priority lien granted by CLR in its rights under the Finance, Security and AR AP Monetization Agreement, dated March 6, 2020 by and between H&H Coffee Group Export Corp., H&H Export Y Cia. Ltda.
About YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI)

Story continues below

Youngevity International, Inc. is an e-commerce company. The Company operates through two segments: the direct selling segment where products are offered through a global distribution network of customers and distributors, and the commercial coffee segment where products are sold directly to businesses. The Company offers over 2,500 products to support a healthy lifestyle. All of these products, which are sold through its direct selling network, are categorized into over 11 sub-product lines. In the direct selling segment, the Company sells health and wellness, beauty product and skin care, scrap booking and story booking items, and packaged food products on a global basis, and offers a range of products through an international direct selling network. The Company is engaged in the commercial sale of coffee through its subsidiary CLR Roasters, LLC (CLR) and its subsidiary. Its brands include Cafe La Rica, Javalution Daily Grind, Javalution Royal Roast, SOZO Global and Integris.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR