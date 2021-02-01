SEC Filings YOUNGEVITY INTERNATIONAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:YGYI) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.04Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

On December 12, 2020, that certain 8% Credit Note, in the principal amount of $5,000,000 (the “Credit Note”), issued by CLR Roasters, LLC (“CLR”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Youngevity International, Inc. (the “Company’), under that certain Credit Agreement, dated as of December 13, 2018, by and between CLR, Siles Family Plantation Group and Carl Grover (“Grover”) became due and matured in accordance with its terms. CLR did not make the payment due upon the maturity date of the Credit Note and is in negotiations with the estate of Mr. Grover regarding a forbearance. to a Security Agreement, dated December 13, 2018, entered into by CLR with Grover, the Credit Note is secured by a first priority lien granted by CLR in itsgreen coffee inventory. In addition, CLR’s subsidiary, Siles Family Plantation Group S.A. executed a separate Guaranty Agreement, datedDecember 13, 2018, and Stephan Wallach and Michelle Wallach, pledged 1,500,000 shares of the Company’s Common Stock held by them to secure the Credit Note.

On December 31, 2020, that certain 18% Senior Secured Promissory Note, dated March 30, 2020, between the Company and Daniel J. Mangless (“Mangless”) in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (the “Mangless Note”) became due and maturedin accordance with its terms. The Company do not make the payment due upon the maturity date of the note, has received a verbal forbearance from Mangless through January 31, 2021, and is in negotiations regarding an additional forbearance. to a Pledge and Security Agreement, dated March 20, 2020, entered into by the Company and CLR Roasters, LLC (“CLR”) with Mangless, the Mangless Note is secured by a first priority lien granted by CLR in its rights under the Finance, Security and AR AP Monetization Agreement, dated March 6, 2020 by and between H&H Coffee Group Export Corp., H&H Export Y Cia. Ltda.