FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW) Files An 8-K Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement

Item 2.04

On January 25, 2021, FTE Networks, Inc. (the “ Company ”) received an email from GS Capital Partners, LLC (“ GS Capital ”), purporting to serve as notice of acceleration of a certain 6% convertible redeemable note dated March 10, 2020 in the principal amount of $1,800,000 (the “ Note ”) due to the Company’s failure to file its Exchange Act reports within the time prescribed in the Note. The Notice also includes a demand by GS Capital for immediate payment of the Note’s outstanding principal and interest of $1,980,638.36. If GS Capital enforces payment of the Note through judicial means, it would have a material adverse effect on the Company’s financial condition and the Company’s ability to continue to operate. The Company still hopes to reach an amicable resolution to this matter; however, there can be no assurances that the Company’s efforts will be met with success.

On January 25, 2021, the Company was notified that an amended judgment in the amount of $2,989,390 (inclusive of fees and interest) was entered in favor of St. George Investments LLC (“ St. George ”) in connection with a dispute arising out of a convertible promissory note that was issued to St. George without the requisite corporate authority by members of prior management. As previously disclosed by the Company on June 9, 2020, an arbitrator granted St. George’s motion for partial summary judgment and awarded St. George a $2,700,000 million award despite the existence of genuine issues of material fact.



About FTE NETWORKS, INC. (OTCMKTS:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc., (FTE Networks) is a provider of international and regional telecommunications and technology systems, and infrastructure services. The Company’s segments are Telecommunications and Staffing. It also offers managed information technology, telecommunications services, subscriber-based services and staffing solutions through its subsidiaries, Jus-Com, Inc. (doing business as FTE Network Services), FTE Wireless, LLC and Focus Venture Partners, Inc. (doing business as FVP Worx). Its services include engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance and emergency response in various categories, including cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, direct current power installation, online service provider/Internet service provider fiber placement, fiber cable splicing and testing. In the wireless space, it provides engineering, design, installation and upgrade of wireless communications networks.