Blox, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLXX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Blox, Inc. provides this update regarding the status of the Mansounia Gold Project. Previously, in its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2020, the company announced that, on February 17, 2020, it received notice from the Ministry of Mines and Geology (Republic of Guinee) withdrawing its exploration license for the Mansounia concession, leaving the status of its mining license application unknown.

The company has since confirmed that its mining license application cannot proceed without a valid exploration license, and that it is ineligible to re-apply for an exploration license due to the expiration of its previous license. At the date of this report, the company continues to gather due diligence regarding the decision of the Ministry of Mines to withhold a mining license. Management is investigating all avenues to appeal the Ministry’s decision and exploring potential joint-ventures with local partners in an effort to re-assert its interests in the property.



Blox, Inc., formerly Nava Resources, Inc. is a green mining company. The Company is a mineral exploration company that is engaged in acquiring mineral assets and applying green methods to traditional mining methods, and combining renewable energy and technology into the process. The Company’s Pramkese concession is located approximately 10 kilometers South-East of the District Capital of Kade in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The Osenase concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim Central Municipal Assembly, Eastern Region, Ghana. The Asamankese concession is located approximately 90 kilometers North-Northwest of Accra in the Birim South and West Akim District Assemblies, East of Akim Oda, Eastern Region. The Company’s Mansounia Property is located in the southwest margin of the Siguiri Basin, in the Kouroussa Prefecture, Kankan Region, in Guinea, West Africa. The property covers a surface area of approximately 145 square kilometers.