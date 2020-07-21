ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On July 20, 2020, Associated Capital Group, Inc. issued a press release concerning its investment in Gabelli Value Plus Trust+ Plc.
A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The information contained in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) is furnished to Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing to this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
Associated Capital Group, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 brhc10013637_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1   191 Mason Street Greenwich,…
About ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. is the parent operating company for the Spin-off of GAMCO Investors, Inc.’s (GAMCO’s) alternative investment management business, institutional research services operations and certain cash and other assets. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment. The Company conducts its investment advisory business principally through Gabelli Securities, Inc. (GSI). GSI and its subsidiary, Gabelli & Partners, LLC (Gabelli & Partners), collectively serve as general partners, co-general partners or investment managers to investment funds, including limited partnerships and offshore companies (collectively, Investment Partnerships), and separate accounts. The Company primarily manages assets in equity event-driven value strategies, across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios. The Company operates its institutional research services operations through G.research, LLC (G.research), a subsidiary of GSI.

