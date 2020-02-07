GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GEOS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) of the Company was held on February 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted on the following three proposals and cast their votes as follows:

Proposal 1:

Dr. Thomas L. Davis, Ph.D., Mr. Richard F. Miles and Mr. Walter R. Wheeler were elected as directors to serve for a three-year term expiring in 2023 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The voting details are as follows: