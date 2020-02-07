GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GEOS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07.
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) of the Company was held on February 6, 2020 in Houston, Texas. At the Annual Meeting, the stockholders voted on the following three proposals and cast their votes as follows:
Proposal 1:
Dr. Thomas L. Davis, Ph.D., Mr. Richard F. Miles and Mr. Walter R. Wheeler were elected as directors to serve for a three-year term expiring in 2023 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The voting details are as follows:
|
|
|10,078,408
|
|
|
|1,331,857
|
|
|
|20,601
|
|
|
|1,381,485
|
About GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The Company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Company’s Seismic product segments include traditional exploration products, wireless exploration products and reservoir products. Its seismic product lines consist of land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other products. The Company’s Non-Seismic product segments include imaging and industrial products.
An ad to help with our costs