CRH MEDICAL CORPORATION (TSE:CRH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02

Effective April 23, 2020, CRH Medical Corporation has appointed Mr. Brian Griffin to the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company\’s press release announcing Mr. Brian Griffin’s appointment is attached as Exhibit 99.1

The information provided under this Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

