CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On April 23, 2020, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (“CCBG”) issued an earnings press release reporting CCBG’s financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished under Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including the Exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Item No. Description of Exhibit

99.1 Press release, dated April 23, 2020.