CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 23, 2020, Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (“CCBG”) issued an earnings press release reporting CCBG’s financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.
The information furnished under Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including the Exhibit attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Item No. Description of Exhibit
99.1 Press release, dated April 23, 2020.
About CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CCBG)
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (the Bank), with banking offices located in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The Company operates through commercial banking segment with over four principal services, including Banking Services, Data Processing Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The Bank is a full-service bank engaged in the commercial and retail banking business. The Bank offers a range of banking services, such as business banking, commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending, retail credit, institutional banking and retail banking. In addition to its banking subsidiary, the Bank has approximately three subsidiaries, Capital City Trust Company, Capital City Banc Investments, Inc. and Capital City Services Company.
