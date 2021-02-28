HANNOVER HOUSE, INC. (OTCMKTS:HHSE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 1.03 Bankruptcy or Receivership.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 1.04 Mine Safety – Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 2 – Financial Information

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

SEE ITEM 1.01-A above.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

SEE SECTION 9

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 2.04 Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 2.05 Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 2.06 Material Impairments.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 3 – Securities and Trading Markets

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 4 – Matters Related to Accountants and Financial Statements.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 5 – Corporate Governance and Management Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 5.04 Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant’s Employee Benefit Plans.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 5.06 -Change in Shell Company Status.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 6 -Asset-Backed Securities.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.01 ABS Informational and Computational Material.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.02 Change of Servicer or Trustee.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.03 Change in Credit Enhancement or Other External Support.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.04 Failure to Make a Required Distribution.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.05 Securities Act Updating Disclosure.

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 6.06 Static Pool.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 7 – Regulation FD

NOT APPLICABLE

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

NOT APPLICABLE

Section 8 – Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

A). Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting of Thursday, February 25, 2021 dealing with discussions regarding a restructuring of the Company’s S1 raising, and issues related to the personal bankruptcy filing of an officer.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



Hannover House, Inc. Exhibit

EX-1 2 ex1.htm Exhibit “1” MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR’S MEETING HANNOVER HOUSE,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About HANNOVER HOUSE, INC. (OTCMKTS:HHSE)

Hannover House, Inc. is a service media company. The Company is a service producer and distributor of entertainment products. The Company is engaged in production, acquisition and distribution of entertainment products into the United States and Canadian markets, including theatrical films, home video releases, rights licenses of films and videos to video-on-demand platforms and television, as well as book publishing. The Company markets theatrical films to theatres in the United States. It offers home video products to video specialty retailers, mass-merchandisers, bookstores, schools, libraries and rental outlets in the United States and Canada. Its video-on-demand releases are offered for direct in-home viewing by consumers through a range of service providers. Its books and e-books are sold through bookstores, schools, libraries, Internet retailers and streamed through a range of e-book platforms. Its DVD titles include Classic Comedies Pack, Classic TV Pack and Come Away Home.