MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MTNB) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Story continues below

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 ex1-1.htm Exhibit 1.1 32,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About MATINAS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of product and development candidates, with an initial focus on serious fungal and bacterial infections. Its cochleate delivery technology platform is designed for the targeted delivery of pharmaceuticals directly to the site of infection or inflammation. Its MAT 2203 is an oral formulation of a spectrum anti-fungal drug called amphotericin B, which uses its cochleate delivery technology. Its MAT2501 is an orally administered, encochleated formulation of the spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic amikacin, which may be used to treat different types of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including non-tubercular mycobacterial infections (NTM), as well as various multidrug-resistant gram negative and intracellular bacterial infections.