MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On August 31, 2020, Mannatech, Incorporated issued a press release announcing that the Board had declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

*Furnished herewith.

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 mtex8-kexh991dividend2.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1 MEDIA CONTACTDonna Giordano972-471-6512ir@mannatech.comMannatech Declares Increased Second Quarter 2020 Dividend(Flower Mound,…To view the full exhibit click

About MANNATECH, INCORPORATED (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated is a wellness solution provider. The Company develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical and skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The Company operates through the segment of sale of nutritional supplements, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight management and fitness products through network marketing distribution channels in approximately 20 countries. Its Health category includes a range of daily nutritional supplements, health solutions for children and additional nutrients designed to help keep specific body systems at optimal levels. Its Weight and Fitness category offers products designed to curb appetite and burn fat, build lean muscle tissue, and support recovery from overexertion. Its Skin Care and Anti-Aging category offers products formulated with approximately 30 botanical ingredients. It sells products in three regions: North America/South America, Europe/the Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and Asia/Pacific.