CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CCYPQ) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07.

On December 22, 2020, Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, stockholders (i) re-elected two directors to serve as the Class I directors on the Company’s board of directors (“Board”) until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified and (ii) ratified the selection by the audit committee of the Board of WithumSmith+Brown, PC (“Withum”) to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Set forth below are the final voting results for each of the proposals:

Proposal No. 1 – Election of directors

Peter Dolan and Glenn Reicin were re-elected to serve as the Class I directors. The voting results were as follows:

9,132,167 N/A