QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01(a) and Item 9.01(b), respectively, of Form 8-K.

Story continues below

Except as described in this Explanatory Note, this Amendment does not amend or otherwise update the Original Report. Therefore, this Amendment should be read in conjunction with the Original Report.

Green Remedies’ audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the accompanying notes thereto, and unaudited condensed financial statements as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, to this Amendment and are incorporated herein by reference.

The Company’s unaudited pro forma combined financial information as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and the accompanying notes thereto, are attached as Exhibit 99.3 to this Amendment and are incorporated herein by reference.

Quest Resource Holding Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 qrhc-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 qrhc-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 GREEN REMEDIES WASTE AND RECYCLING,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About QUEST RESOURCE HOLDING CORPORATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials. The Company’s reuse, recycling and disposal management programs are designed to enable regional and national customers to have a single point of contact for managing a range of waste streams and recyclables. Its directory of local recycling and disposal options provides guidance for the proper recycling or disposal of a range of household products and materials. Its services focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain and other retailers; automotive and fleet providers; hospital and other healthcare facilities, and commercial, industrial, residential and educational properties.