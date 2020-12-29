MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc. (MassRoots) is a United States-based company, which offers technology platforms for the cannabis industry. The Company’s mobile applications enable consumers to provide community-driven reviews of cannabis strains and products, enabling consumers to make cannabis purchasing decisions. Through its mobile applications and Web portal, users utilize MassRoots to share their cannabis content, stay connected with the legalization news and follow their preferred dispensaries. Its mobile application features dispensary finder and menus; product pages and reviews, and Sponsored Posts 2.0. It provides business dashboards featuring MassRoots’ product data in actionable formats. The Company focuses on introducing other features for users and index the network’s public content on Google for software engine optimization (SEO) value. The Company gains insights into consumer trends by aggregating data from various cannabis consumers.