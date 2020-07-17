CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CCYPQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

The following information is furnished to Items 2.02 and 7.01:

On July 17, 2020, Ames National Corporation issued a News Release announcing financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and commenting on the current and anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations. A copy of the News Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

          Exhibit No.                    Description

               99.1               News Release dated July 17, 2020

 
 

