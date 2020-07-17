SEC Filings CONTURA ENERGY, INC. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On July 15, 2020, Contura Energy, Inc. (“the Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) via internet webcast. As of the close of business on the record date for the Annual Meeting, May 26, 2020, there were 18,299,193 shares of common stock outstanding and eligible to vote. 14,619,662 of these shares, or 79.9%, were represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting. The final results of the matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are provided below.

Proposal 1: The election of six (6) directors nominated by our board of directors for a term of one year. Each of the nominees was elected.

Proposal 2: The ratification of the appointment of RSM US LLP as Contura’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. This proposal was approved.

Proposal 3: Advisory approval of the Company’s executive compensation. This proposal was approved.